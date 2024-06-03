Former Penn State football players named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Tx. (WHTM) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame announced the 2025 ballot for induction into the College Hall of Fame on Monday with two Penn State players being among the 77 nominated.

Legendary Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter was a 1994 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up. The Ohio native received MVP honors at the 1995 Rose Bowl when he helped Penn State execute a 12-0 record with a No. 2 national ranking.

The two-time All-Big Ten selection led the league in rushing (1,539) and scoring (138 points) during the storied 1994 season.

Former Penn State running back D.J. Dozier also made the ballot. Dozier was named a consensus First Team All-American in 1986, helping lead Penn State to a perfect 12-0 season and national championships in 1986. He was the first Penn State back to lead the team in rushing for four straight seasons.

The Norfolk, Virginia native finished eighth in Heisman voting in 1986.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2025. Specific dates have not been revealed yet.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.