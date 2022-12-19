Former Penn State defensive lineman announces transfer detsination

Louisville recently hired away former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm for a homecoming of sorts to be its next head coach. And Brohm is wasting no time in bringing in a little more Big Ten flavor to the Cardinals program. On Sunday, former Penn State defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced he is committed to the Louisville program as his next stop out of the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to Penn State for an awesome 2 years,” McGraw said in a brief social media post on his Twitter account. “I’m happy to announce that I am 100% committed to The University of Louisville. I can’t wait to get on campus and get to work.”

McGraw announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal in early December following the conclusion of Penn State’s regular season. As previously confirmed, McGraw will have three years of eligibility remaining to use at Louisville.

Mcgraw is the second former Penn State player in the transfer portal to commit to an ACC school in as many days. Quarterback Christian Veilleux announced on Sunday he is transferring to Pitt.

