Former Penn State Class of 2023 QB target commits to Division 2 school

As the traditional signing period approached, it was worth monitoring where two recruits who had previously recommitted from Penn State ended up. One player who previously committed to Penn State, quarterback Marcus Stokes, did wind up staying relatively closer to his home in Florida, although his landing spot was a bit more off the radar than originally planned.

Stokes committed to West Florida on national signing day on Wednesday. His journey from committing to Penn State to the Division 2 program has been quite a wild one, to say the least.

Stokes originally committed to Penn State in 2022 but wen ton to flip his commitment to Florida. But Florida pulled his scholarship offer after a viral video in which Stokes used a racial slur made the rounds. Since then, the options for Stokes became far lower in profile with a couple of FCS programs, including Albany State, surfacing as the best potential spots. But even Albany State, an HBCU, rescinded its scholarship offer at the order of the university president.

Enter West Florida, a quickly growing Division 2 program that won a national championship in just its fourth year of existence in 2019. Stokes should easily be able to use his time at West Florida to show what he can do, and as time passes he could make himself an interesting transfer portal option in the future. After all, a four-star recruit starting out at a Division 2 school does not happen every year.

Stokes obviously has an image problem that could not be cleaned up in time during this recruiting cycle, and it remains to be seen if that viral video has tarnished his college career for good or not. But here’s hoping playing at West Florida allows his Stokes to find a way to redeem himself moving forward, including off the field.

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

