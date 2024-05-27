Former Penguins Coach Dan Bylsma Returning to the NHL

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Bylsma will return to the NHL, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The Seattle Kraken parted ways with coach Dave Hakstol following a disappointing season in which Seattle missed the playoffs, a significant step backward from their strong playoff run last season. So, from a former Philadelphia Flyers coach to a former Penguins coach.

Bylsma, 53, last coached the Buffalo Sabres from 2015 to 2017, a period of just two seasons in which the team finished seventh and last in the Atlantic Division. He joined the Penguins organization as the coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2008-09 but was elevated to the NHL level on Feb. 15, 2009, when former general manager Ray Shero fired Michel Therrien.

