Former Pats WRs to N’Keal Harry: Keep your mouth shut and do what’s asked

Many wide receivers have made their way through New England during the years that Tom Brady has been the team’s quarterback and the ones that have stuck around a while have been the ones that have won Brady’s trust.

In order to get some insight into what 2019 first-rounder N'Keal Harry has to do to win that trust, Nick Underhill of TheAthletic.com spoke to three wideouts who didn’t have long stays with the Patriots. Chad Jackson played 14 games for the team after being taken in the second round of the 2006 draft, P.K. Sam was waived after playing two games as a 2004 fifth-rounder and Chad Johnson played his final NFL games with the team in 2011.

Jackson and Sam both said that learning the offense is tough for players coming out of college and the team’s limited success with homegrown wideouts lends support to that view. Johnson was more experienced, but felt he “didn’t really have time to come in and build that currency” with Brady.

Jackson and Sam also noted that Brady is looking for “perfection” and both players dealt with injuries that hindered their ability to get fully on the same page with the quarterback. Sam offered advice for Harry about how to avoid a similar fate.

“You keep your mouth shut, do what you’re asked to do and just understand it’s a new journey,” Sam said. “You go from a superstar in your college to back on the bottom, which he won’t because he was a high draft pick, but still. He has to learn the ropes. Just keep your mouth shut, keep your body healthy, and everything will work out.”

It’s too soon to know if that’s what will happen, but it would certainly be a plus for the Patriots if Harry is part of the group that makes it in New England.