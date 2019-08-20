Former Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell releases emotional short film on post-NFL life

Malcolm Mitchell's life after football has not been easy.

His NFL career started out with so much promise after being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016. Mitchell, as a rookie, played an important role in the team's historic Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons with six receptions for 70 yards.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, the good times following that Super Bowl victory didn't last. Injuries forced him to miss all of the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and he ultimately decided to retire in March.

Mitchell released Tuesday part one of a short film named "TREASURE BOX." It highlights his life after football, and Mitchell is very honest in the film.

Check out the first installment in the Instagram post below:

Knee injuries cost Mitchell an opportunity for a long career, but he made quite a mark in his lone season for the Patriots, and those Super Bowl LI memories certainly will last a lifetime.

