Former Patriots WR DeVante Parker retiring after nine NFL seasons

After nine NFL seasons, former New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker officially announced his retirement on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Parker, who was released by the Patriots back in March, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. He would have had a tough time making the roster given the depth of talent in Philly at the receiver position.

Regardless, he felt like now was the right time to step away from the game and start a new chapter in his life with a focus on family.

“I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them,” Parker said. “I want to be there for them whenever I can.”

“I want to see my kids,… pic.twitter.com/enakIQc4LT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2024

Parker had an incredible run in the NFL with his best year coming in 2019 with the Miami Dolphins. He hauled in 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in what many viewed as a breakout season.

His run with New England was full of highs and lows, but he was a respected member on the roster in the two seasons he was there. He was also viewed as the team’s No. 1 outside wide receiver.

Not many players can say they played in the NFL for nearly a full decade. That’s a feather in Parker’s cap no one can take away.

