Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola ‘lost 10 pounds’ and needed ‘four IVs’ to finish Super Bowl LI

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola received four IVs during the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI.

The former wide receiver made an appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. He was a big part in the game for New England, catching eight passes to go along with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had 78 yards in total and averaged 9.8 yards per reception.

The Patriots had to play from behind for most of the game, which didn’t allow for them to take a relaxed approach in their game plan. As a result, the four IVs were necessary just for Amendola to keep going.

“I lost 10 pounds that game, of just water weight, just sweating. I remember I got four IVs total for the whole game, two before and then two at halftime,” said Amendola. “We knew they were going to play a lot of man coverage on second and third down, so we knew we were going to have running routes as opposed to sitting down in zones and kind of working at a slower pace in zone routes. So we knew we were going to be running all night. Thank God that the halftime was so long.”

The Patriots would end up completing one of the greatest comebacks in the history of professional sports. Amendola was a big part of that, and now, it’s safe to say those IVs were a key piece of the victory as well.

