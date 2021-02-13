Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan declares for Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft
There was one fun fact about Chris Hogan that would always be mentioned when he set foot on a football field.
"Did you know that Chris Hogan played lacrosse in college?"
Yes, indeed, before becoming a football player and a key receiver on the New England Patriots during their three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl from 2017-2019, Hogan was a lacrosse player in college. Hogan logged a team-leading 29 goals in 14 games for Penn State in 2009. He also served as a team captain.
However, after graduating from Penn State, Hogan went to play football for a year at Monmouth, where his speed and strength gained the attention of NFL evaluators. He would go undrafted in 2011 but would eventually secure a spot with the Buffalo Bills. From there, he enjoyed a solid nine-year career and won two Super Bowl titles, both with the Patriots.
Now, with Hogan's football career looking over after a couple of injury-plagued seasons with the Panthers and Jets, he wants to play lacrosse again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hogan has declared for the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Entry Draft.
Former NFL veteran WR @ChrisHogan_15 has declared for the @PremierLacrosse Entry Draft in March. He will be eligible to be selected by one of the league's eight teams. Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection and captain of his lacrosse team at Penn State.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2021
Hogan would confirm these rumors with a social media post of his own.
I have signed with @premierlacrosse for the 2021 season. As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I’m excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world! #LFG
— Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) February 13, 2021
This is certainly a cool story for Hogan, and if he can make a PLL squad, it would be a nice, full-circle accomplishment for the veteran receiver.
Hogan is 33 years old, so he'd be on the older side for a rookie, but he's clearly a great athlete and was a terrific player in college. If he can regain his form, he could have a nice second act as a lacrosse player.
And if he does make it in the PLL, it's possible that Hogan could land with a Boston-area team. The Cannons Lacrosse Club (formerly known as the Boston Cannons) joined the PLL ahead of their 2021 season.
If this is it for Hogan in the NFL, he will finish his career with 100 games played, 216 catches, 2,795 yards, and 18 touchdowns. With the Patriots, he had 107 catches for 1,651 yards and 12 TDs during the regular season and 34 catches, 542 yards, and four TDs during the postseason.