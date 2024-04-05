Former Patriots two-time Super Bowl champion LB signs two-year deal with Ravens

Former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per a report from “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday.

In the follow-up details from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it was revealed that the deal is worth $9 million with up to $1 million worth of incentives.

Van Noy played in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season and started in three of them. He recorded 70 combined tackles and nine sacks on the year.

The veteran linebacker was a big part of the Patriots defense over the years. He joined the organization in two separate stints, with the first one being from 2017-2019.

He then signed with New England in 2021 as a free agent. He recorded 287 combined tackles and 21.5 sacks over the course of five seasons with the Patriots.

Van Noy will return to a Baltimore defense that ranked first in the league in scoring last season with 16.5 points allowed on average. He will be a solid supplementary player on a Ravens team that looks to be a contender in the AFC once again.

