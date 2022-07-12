Former Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse announces retirement from NFL

Former Patriots tight end announces retirement from NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse is calling it a career.

The 29-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to announce his retirement from the NFL. In his statement, he thanked his friends, family, teammates, his agent, and the three organizations he played for during his seven-year career, including the Patriots.

"I wanted to take a moment and say thank you to those who have helped me follow my dream," LaCosse wrote. "I am saying goodbye to the game that I love, the game that I have sacrificed so much for and I want to truly say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for me. This dream wouldn’t have been possible without you. ...



"Thank you to the @nygiants @broncos and @patriots for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunities to continue my dream.



"Since I was a kid I always dreamed of being a professional athlete. It started off with me just wanting to be like my Dad and it turned into something I wanted to dedicate my life to. There were countless up and downs, but the people above were always there to help me. I truly got to live out my dream."

You can read LaCosse's announcement in its entirety here.

LaCosse joined the Patriots in 2019 following stints with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. The Illinois product totaled 13 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown in 12 games during his tenure in New England. He finishes his career with 40 receptions for 403 yards and two TDs in 34 games.