Former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins thinks Rob Gronkowski will return to New England this season

The door is seemingly still open for Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement, and a former Patriots tight end is throwing more gasoline on that fire.

Jermaine Wiggins, who played in 20 games for the Patriots from 2000-01 and won a Super Bowl with the franchise, believes not only that Gronkowski will return to the Patriots, but he'll do it this season.

"I would bet money -- at this point in time," Wiggins told TMZ Sports. "I'm like 97 percent sure he's going to come back... He loves the limelight, and what better way to continue to build the Gronk brand than to be out on the field?"

Gronkowski decided to retire at the age of 30 in late March, and the Patriots have yet to bring in a replacement that has proven production at the tight end position close to Gronkowski's. In his latest 53-man roster projection, Phil Perry has the Patriots keeping three tight ends on the roster (Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse and James Develin) while loading up with seven wide receivers.

If Gronkowski wants to get back to catching passes from Tom Brady, it shouldn't be too difficult for the Pats to find a spot for him.

"He's still got plenty of gas left in the tank," Wiggins said ... "He'll be back. I'm telling you. Watch."

Wiggins will be on Boston Sports Tonight Monday to talk more about the subject. The show begins at 9 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Boston.

