Former Patriots team captain hired as OL coach for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams added a familiar face to New England Patriots fans with former offensive lineman Ryan Wendell being named as the team’s new offensive line coach.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the news on Thursday.

Wendell played with the Patriots from 2008-2015 and even was a team captain in the 2015 season. He was dependable at the right tackle position, starting in 16 games in 2012 and 2013. He even won a Super Bowl with the franchise in the 2014 season.

This is the second coach that Los Angeles has hired with New England connections this offseason. Former Patriots’ tight ends coach Nick Caley was recently hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Bills assistant OL coach Ryan Wendell is leaving to become the Rams’ offensive line coach, per sources. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 9, 2023

The defending champion Rams are hiring up-and-coming coaches, as they look to rebound after finishing 5-12 this season and missing the playoffs.

