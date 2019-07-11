Former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski's suit at the ESPY Awards was awesome

Did anyone really think Rob Gronkowski wouldn't put on a show at 2019 ESPY Awards red carpet?

He had what appeared to be an interesting conversation with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and he also showed off an awesome suit. The inside of the jacket featured his No. 87 and a picture of his famous "Gronk spike" after touchdown receptions.

Check it out in the photo below:

Gronkowski and the Patriots were nominated for "Best Team" during Wednesday's ceremony but lost out to the United States women's national soccer team that won the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

The future Hall of Fame tight end retired from the NFL in March after helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams in February, but that isn't stopping fans from hoping he eventually changes his mind and returns to the football field.

