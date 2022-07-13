Former Patriots TE Matt LaCosse announces retirement from NFL

Former New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse announced his retirement on Tuesday via Instagram.

He played two seasons for New England, recording 13 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown took place on December 21, 2019, in a Saturday night clash with the Buffalo Bills. It was an 8-yard pass from Tom Brady, and it put the Patriots ahead 7-3 at that point in the game.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the New York Giants in 2015 – his first stint in the NFL. He would also play for the Jets, the Giants for a second time, and then the Broncos, before ending up in New England.

LaCosse finishes his career with 40 catches for 403 yards and two touchdowns

