Former Patriots TE Ben Watson praises Jakobi Meyers’ post-game response

A former New England Patriots player is praising wide receiver Jakobi Meyers after his response to the costly blunder in the final stages of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Patriots tight end Ben Watson appreciated the wide receiver’s response to the incident in what was a heartbreaking defeat for the Patriots.

Meyers and Watson were teammates in 2019 and played with each other that season.

The final play against the Raiders saw Meyers take a lateral handoff from running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter. Meyers then threw a ball that was intended for quarterback Mac Jones, and the pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by former Patriot Chandler Jones.

The loss stung for New England fans and players alike. Watson praised the wide receiver on Twitter as he reacted to the difficult play in real-time, following the loss.

This is how you acknowledge a bad play in a tough situation. Kobi is a great young player that has worked tremendously hard to be a dependable difference maker for this team. Loved being his teammate his rookie year and can’t wait to see all he will continue to accomplish. https://t.co/gsWI4YdU63 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 19, 2022

With the loss, New England’s playoff hopes grow slimmer. The team has a tough schedule from here on out that includes the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

All three teams are expected playoff contenders that should be heavily favored against the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire