Former Patriots Stephon Gilmore, Duron Harmon swap jerseys after Panthers-Falcons game

Former Patriots DBs meet up for jersey swap after Panthers-Falcons game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two former New England Patriots defensive backs met up for a jersey swap after their teams faced off against one another Sunday.

Duron Harmon, now with the Atlanta Falcons, reunited with one of the newest members of the Carolina Panthers, Stephon Gilmore, for an exchange of jerseys following a 19-13 win for Gilmore's new squad in Atlanta.

We'd wanna get his jersey signed too 🔒 pic.twitter.com/w6ny5HZJSj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 31, 2021

Gilmore played his first game as a Panther Sunday after a trade from the Patriots earlier in October, picking off Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter to help secure the win in the same stadium where Gilmore had a clutch interception for New England in Super Bowl LIII.

Harmon and Gilmore roamed the defensive backfield together in New England for three seasons, playing in two Super Bowls. Harmon was traded to the Detroit Lions following the 2019 season before landing with the Falcons as a free agent this season.

Gilmore will get to face many more of his former teammates next week, when the Panthers play host to the Patriots.