Former Patriots star Stephon Gilmore activated, could make Panthers debut Sunday

Ex-Patriots star Stephon Gilmore activated, could make Panthers debut Sunday

Stephon Gilmore could make his season debut Sunday in Week 8 when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

The Panthers activated the veteran cornerback Saturday, paving the way for Gilmore to play his first snaps with the franchise.

Gilmore was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the New England Patriots earlier this month. He had been on the PUP list all season due to a quad injury.

Gilmore's debut would come at the perfect time for the Panthers, who have lost four consecutive games after a 3-0 start.

The 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year award winner last played in Week 15 of of the 2020 NFL season when the Patriots lost 22-12 to the Dolphins in Miami.

If all goes well Sunday, Gilmore could face his former Patriots teammates when New England travels to Carolina for a Week 9 matchup on Nov. 7.