Former Patriots safety Duron Harmon signs with Raiders

Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
Raiders sign another former Patriot in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler continue to stock up on former New England Patriots players ahead of their first season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders announced Thursday they've signed ex-Patriots safety Duron Harmon in free agency.

Harmon originally was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 31-year-old helped New England to three Super Bowl titles in his seven years with the organization. He spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

McDaniels was hired as Raiders head coach and Ziegler was named the new general manager in January. The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator has since hired three New England assistants to his staff in Las Vegas. Along with Harmon, other former Pats players to join the Raiders this offseason include running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson, tight end Jacob Hollister, and defensive end Chandler Jones.

