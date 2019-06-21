Former Patriots running back Kenjon Barner gifts Super Bowl ring to his dad for Father's Day originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's safe to say that Kenjon Barner won Father's Day this year.

Barner, a former member of the New England Patriots, only played in five games for the team this year. Amid a slew of injuries at the running back position, there was a time that he was expected to potentially be the top back for the team. However, they elected to use Cordarrelle Patterson more in that stretch and eventually moved on from Barner. He totaled 71 yards on 19 carries in the five contests.

Despite Barner's relatively short stint with the team, he was still rewarded with a Super Bowl ring. Instead of keeping it for himself, Barner made a generous move and gave the ring to his father on Father's Day. And his father's reaction, per NFL Insider Dov Kleiman, is priceless.

Current #Falcons RB Kenjon Barner [@KBDeuce4] won a Superbowl Ring this past season.



He gifted that ring to his dad on fathers day and the reaction was amazing 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fkcY0dyBj0



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2019

This truly was a heartwarming moment, and it's clear that Barner's father was touched by the gesture.

It's notable that Barner has now won a ring in consecutive seasons, as he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' championship squad during the 2018 postseason. That should be good news for his 2019 team, the Atlanta Falcons, as they look to get back to the postseason after an injury-plagued 2019 season.

Perhaps if Barner's presence can help the Falcons, his father will receive another ring for Father's Day in 2020.

