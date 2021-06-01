Former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead signs with the Texans

Former New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has found a home with the Houston Texans. The Texans signed the running back, giving the Texans another addition to their veteran-heavy backfield.

Burkhead recorded 253 carries for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Patriots. He was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2017. He was then re-signed by the Patriots on March 15, 2018, again as an unrestricted free agent.

He recorded 67 carries for 274 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. His best game of the season statistically came in week three against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tallying six carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, he was a key piece in helping the Patriots to a 36-20 victory.

One of his biggest moments as a member of the Patriots came in the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was able to score the game-clinching touchdown, as New England knocked off Kansas City by a 37-31 margin in overtime.

Here's a look at the Texans' backfield following the signing of Rex Burkhead: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Philip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead and Dontrell Hilliard. The roster overhaul by GM Nick Caserio continues with a heavy dose of veteran free agent additions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2021

With the Patriots carrying a deep backfield for 2021, the organization has several options for depth at the position moving forward.

Related