Former Patriots RB Kevin Faulk intrigued by Mac Jones’ intelligence

As quarterback Mac Jones get set to embark on his first preseason as a member of the New England Patriots, positive reviews keep coming in. You can add Kevin Faulk to a growing list of those in Patriots circles with praise for the rookie.

With Faulk being a Patriots Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion, his words certainly carry weight when giving praise to incoming players.

He believes that Jones is an intelligent quarterback, and understands what he needs to do in order to make the offense successful. For a Patriots team looking to get back in the playoff picture, these qualities may prove to be important. Faulk took notice of some key traits from Jones’ days at Alabama.

“Very intelligent. Doesn’t make too many bad decisions. Understood what the offense was. Understood what he needed to do as the starting quarterback, and I think that will be the same way here,” Faulk said of Jones last week on a visit to Massachusetts for an autograph signing. “The situations are similar for him.”

In addition to that, he is also curious about what the quarterback will be able to bring to the offense.

“Very curious, because [Jones] can be very productive in this offense if he is who he is shown and proven to be in college — the one year he played,” Faulk said. “He hadn’t played much the previous years, but you could tell from last year that he paid attention.”

With Jones entering the 2021 season under the microscope, how he handles it all will be important