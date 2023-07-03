Former Patriots RB James White names his top-five RB rooms

Former New England Patriots running back James White named his top-five running back rooms currently in the NFL. His list was heavily focused in the NFC, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

White selected the New Orleans Saints as the team with the best running back room in the league, while he had the Philadelphia Eagles in at the No. 5 spot.

The San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons also made the list.

New Orleans has Alvin Kamara as their starting running back. He rushed for 897 yards and two touchdowns last season. The Saints also picked up some depth for Kamara by signing former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams signed a three-year contract with the Saints back in March, and he is coming off a season where he posted career-highs with 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He’ll now look to bring that explosiveness to The Big Easy.

White, a former Super Bowl MVP, knows what it takes to get the job done in big moments. All five of his running back room picks will have a chance to make some noise in the 2023 season.

