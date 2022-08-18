Former Patriots RB Brandon Bolden suggests high honor for James White

Former New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden wants to see James White get the ultimate team honor following his recent retirement.

White was honored at a ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. He spoke about the next stages of his life and received glowing praise from coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots’ social media team shared photos of the event, and some of White’s former teammates chimed in to pay their respect to the man known as “Sweet Feet” on the football field.

Bolden, who left the Patriots to go to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, clearly understands White’s place in the franchise’s history. So it was no surprise that he was one of the players with high praise for his former teammate in the comments.

“Red jacket next,” Bolden wrote, hinting at a Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

White certainly has a place in Patriots history, and it would not be a stretch to say that a red jacket may be coming his way.

