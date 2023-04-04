Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer joins Las Vegas Raiders on a 2-year deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding another former New England Patriots player into the fold this offseason.

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas, his agency JL Sports announced Tuesday.

Hoyer will reunite with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was the Patriots offensive coordinator during two of Hoyer’s three stints in New England.

Hoyer will likely back up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, another former Patriot, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders worth $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Garoppolo, who played under McDaniels in New England from 2014-17, is in line for the Raiders’ starting QB job after the team released longtime starter Derek Carr last month.

Hoyer, Tom Brady’s backup on the Patriots team that beat the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII in 2019, has spent 14 seasons in the NFL since being undrafted out of Michigan State in 2009.

Hoyer spent his first three seasons with the Patriots from 2009-11, and his last three seasons 2020-22.

He also had a stint in New England after being cut by the 49ers, which stretched from midseason in 2017 through 2018. This occured after the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in Oct. 2017.

Hoyer has also played for the Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016) and Indianapolis Colts (2019).

Hoyer has a 16-24 record in 40 starts. He's appeared in 76 games with 53 touchdowns, 35 interceptions and a 59.4 completion percentage during his career.

Along with Hoyer and Garropolo, the Raiders also signed former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year deal worth $33 million with $21 million guaranteed this offseason, according to the NFL Network.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was also a member of the Patriots front office in various roles from 2013-2021.

The Raiders own the No. 7 pick in the first round of the draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

