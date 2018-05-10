Former Patriots QB-turned-wine maker Drew Bledsoe heads to the podium following Game 5: 'The Terry Rosé may be the thing.'



The friendship between Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier and former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe — born out of the heated rivalry between Rozier and Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe — reached new heights Wednesday after the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Bledsoe made a visit to the podium, thanking and congratulating the Celtics and even half-joking that a Terry Rosé is on the way.

How did Drew Bledsoe and Terry Rozier become friends?

Back in Game 1 of the first round series between the Celtics-Bucks, Rozier hit a go-ahead three over Eric Bledsoe and called him “Drew Bledsoe” (supposedly by accident) in the post-game interview. A few days later a reporter asked Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe how he thought the matchup with Rozier was going, to which Bledsoe responded “I don’t even know who the f— that is.” Of course that’s not true — the two had been matched up for two straight games at that point, both of which had been wins for the Celtics. Regardless, it was some pretty straightforward, dismissive trash talk from Bledsoe, who has never been one to hide his feelings.

After Rozier’s Celtics advanced past the Bucks, the Celtics’ point guard showed up in a Drew Bledsoe Patriots jersey for Game 1 of the second round.

We're definitely here for #PettyRozier

(This is the only "Blesdoe" we acknowledge in New England) right @Patriots? pic.twitter.com/HZ5CvQWJA7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 30, 2018

Bledsoe the quarterback, who played for New England from 1993-2001, loved it.

This jersey ALWAYS loved the long ball!! @T_Rozzay3 pic.twitter.com/B2QcoY0rwA — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) May 1, 2018





Then Drew Bledsoe ended up at the podium…

Bledsoe sat court-side for Game 5 of the Celtics-76ers series sporting a Rozier jersey. Following the game he ended up at the podium, normally reserved for players and coaches.

Bledsoe, who was a three-time Pro Bowler with New England, explained that he met Rozier in person for the first time just before Game 5 but the two had been in contact over social media previously. “This whole thing’s been a lot of fun,” the 46 year-old said. “To watch what the Celtics have done and just be a fanboy is really, really cool.”

Bledsoe was even jokingly called back to the podium, saying he could consider making the “Terry Rosé” and that he would bring Rozier out to his home state of Washington over the offseason, an offseason he hopes doesn’t start for another month-and-a-half or so.

What’s next?

Rozier has stepped up in a major way with superstar point guard Kyrie Irving out for the entire playoffs with a knee injury. He has averaged 18.3 points per game and 6.1 assists per game so far these playoffs as the Celtics continue to impress in spite of a long list of injuries. He’ll face his biggest test yet — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers — in the Eastern Conference Finals. Bledsoe, meanwhile, owns and runs Doubleback Winery in Walla Walla, Washington and made the cross-country trek to see Rozier and the rest of the Celtics finish off the 76ers. Whether or not he catches another game this playoffs, it’s clear that a great friendship — and perhaps a great wine — is in the making.

