Former Patriots QB Tom Brady not ruling out late-season return to NFL

Tom Brady announced his second retirement from football over a year ago, and even after missing the entire 2023 season, the greatest quarterback in NFL history still isn’t completely closing the door on a possible return.

When appearing on the “DeepCut Podcast,” Brady admitted he wouldn’t be opposed to an NFL return under the right circumstances.

Those circumstances would likely be a talented team in playoff contention late in the season, if a starting quarterback goes down with an injury. Brady specifically mentioned the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

The legendary former NFL star played with the Patriots for nearly two decades, and he’s on his way to joining ownership with the Raiders.

“Patriots. Could be Raiders. You never know,” said Brady. “…I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re going to let me if I become an owner in an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’m always going to be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Never say never 👀. @TomBrady talks retirement on the new episode of DeepCut with @vicblends pic.twitter.com/VznWvsBpde — DeepCut Podcast (@DeepCutPodcast) April 11, 2024

Brady could simply be having fun with seeing the kind of speculation this answer creates, or he could legitimately be considering a return under the right circumstances.

The 2024 season hasn’t even started yet, and the drama is already building.

