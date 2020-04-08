Former Patriots QB Tom Brady admits 'I've definitely had concussions'

It's impossible to avoid the physical toll playing football has on someone's body, regardless of which position you might play. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn't missed many games in his 20 NFL seasons, but that doesn't mean he's escaped injuries.

The six-time Super Bowl champion, during a wide-ranging interview Wednesday with SiriusXM's Howard Stern, admitted he's "definitely had concussions" during his career.

Brady also explained he's not going to let other people tell him when to stop playing football, despite the impact the game has had on his body.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

"I could sit here and (say) stop playing football, so I could worry about what's going to happen or worry about this or that instead of saying why don't I live my life the way I want to and enjoy it? For me, it's doing what I love to do," Brady said.

"You don't tell a musician to stop singing at age 42. You don't tell a great painter, stop painting at 42. If you want to stop, stop, go ahead. But for me, because I feel like I can still play doesn't mean I should just stop playing because that's what everyone tells me I should do."

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here:

Brady suffered an ACL tear in Week 1 of the 2008 season and didn't play again until the following campaign. Those remaining 15 games in 2008 are the only matchups he's missed due to injury as a NFL player. The only other time Brady missed time was his four-game suspension to begin 2016 that stemmed from Deflategae.

He has said in the past he wants to play until age 45. Brady will be 43 when he steps on to the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 season. He signed a two-year contract with the Bucs in free agency last month.

Story continues

Brady didn't have an elite season in 2019, but his stats (4,057 yards, 24 TD, eight INT) were still pretty good. His skills will deteriorate at some point -- and you could argue that process already has begun -- but there hasn't been much evidence lately to suggest he won't be able to play until he's 45 if that's his goal.

Former Patriots QB Tom Brady admits 'I've definitely had concussions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston