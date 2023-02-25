Former Patriots QB places Mac Jones near bottom of QB rankings

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be entering a pivotal third season in 2023.

It’s especially pivotal if he hopes to earn the belief of those skeptical of his ability in the NFL, including former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel. In a way-too-early quarterback ranking for 2023, Cassel put together a list that placed Jones 25th of 32 quarterbacks in the league.

Jones struggled last season offensively, as did the entire unit. He threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He performed better as the season went on, but injuries and inconsistent play plagued him throughout the campaign.

Cassel had Jones near the bottom of his list with Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kenny Pickett, Los Angeles Rams’ Baker Mayfield, and Houston Texans’ Davis Mills.

It’s safe to say Jones has a lot of question marks with his game, as Cassel wrote for the 33rdTeam.com.

“There were a lot of ups and downs for Mac Jones this past season. I’m still unsure of what type of quarterback he can be. But we will certainly find out with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien returning to the New England Patriots this season.”

There is a lot of intrigue surrounding how Jones will play in 2023. The signal-caller will have to take a big step to change the narrative and put the Patriots back into contention.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire