Former Patriots QB Matt Cassel has high expectations for Mac Jones

Heading into the 2021 season, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has had many expectations placed on him from several analysts. That continued for the former Alabama star earlier this week, when former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel gave his thoughts on Jones.

Castle played for the Patriots for four seasons from 2005-2008. Backing up Tom Brady, it would be safe to say that he has firsthand knowledge of high expectations placed on talented quarterbacks.

As for Jones, Cassel is very excited about what the rookie can bring to the table. Along with high expectations, he understands that Jones has the time needed to develop his game.

“My expectations are high for Mac Jones, but at the same time I know he has time to develop, which is nice for him because it’s a very complex system. Look, I grew up in that system. A lot goes into the terminology, the run checks, the in-game adjustments. There’s a lot of emphasis put on the quarterback to get you into the right plays. There’s going to be a steep learning curve and it’s going to be quick.”

With Jones impressing over the course of OTA’s and practices, the rookie undoubtedly has learned quite a bit over the past couple of weeks. It will be intriguing to see if he can deliver on the pundits’ high expectations.