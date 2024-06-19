Former Patriots QB Malik Cunningham making strides at WR in Baltimore

Malik Cunningham has been playing a game of musical chairs at the quarterback and wide receiver positions ever since he signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023.

The football talent in the former Louisville quarterback is undeniable, but he has struggled to specialize at a particular position. However, that could finally be changing now that he’s with the Baltimore Ravens.

In a recent stock check, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec listed Cunningham’s stock as being up right now as a receiver in Baltimore. He also noted the one-on-one coaching the former quarterback is getting at the position from Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Zrebiec wrote:

Cunningham still faces an uphill battle, but he hasn’t looked out of place as he’s transitioned to wide receiver. He made a few plays in just about every practice, and he’s shown good awareness and quickness. The amount of one-on-one attention he’s gotten from Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken indicates that they see potential in Cunningham at his new position.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick saw potential in Cunningham as well considering he signed him to a deal with $200,000 guaranteed, which was the richest contract ever given to an undrafted rookie in New England.

The Patriots had hopes of developing him for the future, but he was ultimately signed off their practice squad by the Ravens.

Whether he succeeds in making Baltimore’s 53-man roster remains to be seen, but the efforts made toward developing him speak highly of his potential.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire