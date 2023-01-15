Former Patriots QB compares Brock Purdy to Tom Brady

The Tom Brady comparison has come out for Brock Purdy ever since the 262nd pick in the draft won a game. Brady was famously the 199th pick in the 2000 draft before becoming perhaps the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

A couple of late-round picks stepping in and playing well isn’t enough to draw that comp for Purdy, but the 49ers’ victory in his first playoff start was enough for former Patriots QB and current Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak to draw parallels between Purdy’s hot start and what Brady did with the Patriots when he stepped in for QB Drew Bledsoe in 2001.

Saw a team respond to a young QB just like this in 2001. This is Purdy’s team now — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) January 14, 2023

Purdy’s numbers are more impressive than Brady’s were early on, but that’s easily discounted because of their eras and coaching staffs.

However, Zolak’s point about the team responding to Purdy is a compelling one. He’s not necessarily saying Purdy is going to be a seven-time champion, but it’s clear the 49ers have been the best version of themselves in 2022 when Purdy is under center.

Saturday the 49ers trailed 17-16 at halftime, but Purdy’s big second half helped spark a 25-0 run to put the game on ice.

San Francisco’s players have raved about Purdy since he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, but those off-field and practice anecdotes are turning into real, on-field production.

Zolak’s declaration that the 49ers now belong to Purdy might be a bit premature, but the team is going to follow whichever player is leading them to wins, and Purdy still hasn’t lost.

