Former Patriots All-Pro shares thoughts on possible Bill Belichick-Tom Brady reunion

Even a long-shot possibility of Tom Brady returning to the New England Patriots and finishing his NFL career where he started is enough to create some massive buzz for the team.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe provided some hope when naming the Patriots as a possible landing destination for the legendary quarterback in 2023, assuming he continues playing football beyond this season. He clearly isn’t counting out the possibility of both sides coming together for one last ride in New England.

And neither is former longtime Patriots All-Pro offensive lineman Matt Light.

“Listen, I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Light said, during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show. “The guy wants to win, and he knows how to do it with a guy like [Bill] Belichick, right? I think he’s seen the differences now. He only played for Bill, and then he goes down to Tampa and he’s had a couple of coaches down there now. He could conceivably come back and want to be with a proven winner. That would not shock me at all.”

The Patriots are expected to have plenty of salary cap space to make such a move happen if they wanted to in 2023. But obviously, there would be a lot of lingering questions.

What would happen with Mac Jones? Do the Patriots have enough offensive weapons? What other teams and opportunities could potentially be in the mix for Brady’s services?

One thing is certain: It’s going to be another wild offseason, and the Patriots will likely be in the thick of it all.

