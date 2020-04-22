Former Patriots Pro Bowler: Bill Belichick needed Tom Brady to win, not the other way around

With Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots prompting Rob Gronkowski to return to the NFL, simmering questions about the team’s culture are bubbling over.

Is Bill Belichick’s hard-nosed, overbearing approach the impetus for the breakup of the Pats dynasty? It didn’t take long for Gronkowksi to rush back to the league once his partner in touchdown passes got away from Belichick.

His move to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a break from New England sends a clear message.

Belichick or Brady?

The moves have also resurfaced the age-old question about the Patriots dynasty. Who deserves more credit for their success? Brady or Belichick?

They both were in New England from the beginning and are the two constants among the Patriots’ six Lombardi Trophies. With the pair split up for the first time since they joined the Patriots together in 2000, how they fare apart will be one of 2020’s most-watched NFL story lines.

Asante Samuel’s candid thoughts

One prominent former Patriot was not shy on Wednesday with his thoughts. Asante Samuel is crediting Brady.

I think Bill Belichick needed Tom to be successful. Do you think Tom needs Bill??? My answer is Nooo. Talk to me — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 22, 2020

Samuel spent five seasons as a cornerback with the Patriots from 2003-07, winning a pair of Super Bowls. The four-time Pro Bowler argued that Belichick leaned on talent on his side of the ball as a defensive specialist while Brady elevated limited offensive weapons around him en route to six rings.

Who deserves more credit for the Patriots' success? (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

He also gave offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels more credit than Belichick for Brady’s success.

Bill is known to be a defensive specialist. How many times did he have a top 5 defense and did they/we win the Super Bowl? Tom has always carried the team in his back with limited weapons. Josh McDaniel is the one who really raised Brady. — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 22, 2020

Samuel hedged a bit when pressed by his followers. But he made clear that he believes Brady was the driving force behind the Patriots’ dynasty.

Story continues

My brother I do not hate BB. I do think he can win a super bowl without Brady but probably not that many — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 22, 2020

With the Patriots’ dynasty officially done — at least as we know it — there will likely be more insiders coming out of the woodwork to chime in on the Brady-Belichick debate.

But we’re not holding our breath from any controversial takes from Tedy Bruschi.

More from Yahoo Sports: