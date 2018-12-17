Former Patriots player rips Rob Gronkowski as "shell of himself" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski isn't the same dominant tight end that completely runs over opposing defenses and makes the New England Patriots offense among the toughest in the NFL to slow down.

He still has his moments, but the consistency has really been lacking this season. Injuries have played into that, but the same fear Gronkowski used to instill in defenses just doesn't seem to be there right now.

Gronk had a disappointing game Sunday in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. He tallied two receptions for 21 yards on five targets, and didn't get separation or dominate the red zone.

Former Patriots offensive lineman Damien Woody, who was on the team that won Super Bowl XXXVI, wasn't impressed with what he saw from Gronkowski against the Steelers and didn't hold back as a guest on Monday's episode of ESPN's "First Take."

Check out his comments in the video below:

I don't even recognize Gronk right now. pic.twitter.com/ULkHgI1OJB — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 17, 2018

The Patriots scored just 10 points Sunday for the third time this season, and while Gronkowski doesn't deserve all the blame for the offense's lack of scoring, he does need to play much better for it to run at an optimal level.

