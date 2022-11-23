Former Patriots player blasts Jets QB Zach Wilson for postgame comments

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots both on and off the field.

After the game, Wilson was quick in shutting down the notion that the offense let the defense down against the Patriots, despite the unit being held to only 103 total yards and three points in the game.

Those comments raised some eyebrows, and they have been analyzed all throughout social media, prompting a response from former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long.

Long played for the Patriots during the 2016 season and got a first-hand look at the rivalry between the Jets and Patriots. He slammed Wilson’s comments during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show in an epic rant that lasted five minutes in length.

“I have zero sympathy for Zach Wilson. Like, less than zero if that’s possible, because it wasn’t like a ‘Hey, did you let your defense down?’ ‘No, I don’t really want to go there.’ There’s a lot of different ways you can answer that question. You can say no without being so flippant, you know? Just so short about it, like, ‘No. Next question.’

“… You’ve got your rookie wide receiver delivering that kind of monologue after the game, and that’s what you get from your quarterback? Like the face of the franchise? It’s really shameful, man.”

It is safe to say Long can be added to the list of people who took issue with Wilson’s comments.

New England held the Jets’ quarterback to 77 yards through the air on 9-of-22 passing. His 77 passing yards were his lowest number since October 24, 2021, which was also against the Patriots.

His 40 percent completion percentage was his lowest since December 12, 2021, when he recorded a 45.2 percent completion percentage against the New Orleans Saints.

