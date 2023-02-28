Former Patriots OC comments on Bill O’Brien taking over in 2023

For the last two seasons, Bill O’Brien served as the offensive play caller for the Crimson Tide. He left the program to return to the NFL as an offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

O’Brien rose through the offensive ranks in New England from 2007-2011. He was the offensive coordinator for one season before accepting the head coaching job at Penn State.

Now that he has returned, many wonder how he will do. He received mixed reviews for his performance in Tuscaloosa.

Well, former Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, spoke out about O’Brien. Zack Cox of NESN.com transcribed his comments.

“I think he’s a great coach,” said McDaniels. “Billy’s worked with a lot of quarterbacks before, and they’ve all had success, and he’s impacted all of those guys in a positive way. He knows the position really well, understands the league, understands how to get the most out of players at this level. He’ll do a great job.”

McDaniels has won six Super Bowls with New England but currently serves as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. If anyone knows what it takes to coach under Bill Belichick, it’s McDaniels.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow O’Brien as the 2023 NFL offseason continues.

