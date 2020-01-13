On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs were down 24-0 to the Houston Texans in the first half of their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. By halftime, they were leading the Texans by four points en route to a 51-31 come-from-behind win.

The comeback is being touted as one of the best in NFL history, and rightfully so. The speed at which Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense came back was extremely impressive.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That said, there were some who were intimating that the Chiefs comeback was better than that of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51. And former Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers doesn't agree with that.

Flowers took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on both comebacks and he referred to the Patriots comeback as "undefeated."

Ehhhh chiefs wasn't playing in the Super Bowl and the chiefs was down in the 1st quarter! The patriots comeback is undefeated https://t.co/oJWgKnbCxb — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) January 13, 2020

Flowers does raise good points about the Patriots coming back later in the game and on a bigger stage, so his argument is sensible.

Of course, it's also worth noting that debating which comeback is better is largely an exercise in futility as they were both excellent. And as ESPN noted in the tweet that Flowers quoted, the two comebacks were the third and fourth largest in NFL postseason history.

But it is nice to see Flowers give the Patriots a little bit of love.

Flowers last played for the Patriots during the 2017. In his lone year with the club, he totaled 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He currently is set to play in the XFL as a member of the Dallas Renegades.

Story continues

Former Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers calls Pats Super Bowl 51 comeback 'undefeated' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston