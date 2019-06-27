Former Patriots linebacker Jack Rudolph dies at 82

Patriots linebacker Jack Rudolph died Sunday, the team announced Thursday. He was 82.

The Lions selected Rudolph in the 17th round of the 1959 draft, but the Georgia Tech product chose to join the original Boston Patriots as a second-round choice in 1960. He spent six seasons with the Patriots before playing for the Dolphins in 1966.

He played 64 games with the Patriots and 11 with the Dolphins.

Rudolph retired to Valdosta, Georgia, where he coached and taught at Valdosta High School for 31 years. He was defensive coordinator there for 25 years.

Rudolph’s funeral and burial will take place in Valdosta on Friday.