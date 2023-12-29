Former Patriots legend Deion Branch thinks Bill Belichick will remain in New England

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch believes coach Bill Belichick will remain with the organization. Not only does he believe Belichick will remain with the organization, but he believes the Patriots will be better in 2024.

Branch was a part of New England’s dynasty in the early 2000’s. He was one of the more productive receivers for New England, being named the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP. He recorded 328 catches for 4,297 yards and 24 touchdowns in seven seasons with New England. His best year came in 2005, when he recorded 78 catches for 998 yards and five touchdowns.

To put it simply, he knows what Belichick brings to the table, and he believes the Patriots will stand pat, via NESN.com’s Tim Crowley.

“Knowing Coach Belichick and the man and coach he is,” Branch told NESN.com. “The respect that he’s earned in the NFL and from the players on that team. Coach Belichick will be the head coach next season, and so on and so forth. I think that Coach Belichick and Mr. Kraft have an amazing relationship. …This will be a totally different team next season. They will get through this.”

There have been numerous theories about Belichick’s future following the season. The only certainty here is that it will remain one of the biggest stories of the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire