Former Patriots LB Ted Johnson sees real potential in Patriots defense

Former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson sees big things from the 2022 Patriots defense.

Johnson would know a thing or two about stellar defenses. He was a part of some of the legendary Patriots defenses in the early 2000s.

During his tenure with the team, he helped them win three Super Bowl rings, while playing alongside players such as Rodney Harrison, Willie McGinest and Ty Law.

“There has been some skepticism around what the current defense is going to look like. The Patriots have a lot of unknowns at both the linebacker and cornerback positions, and their depth is going to be tested at both spots, as they try to fill the void left by players such as J. C. Jackson and Dont’a Hightower.”

However, Johnson still has optimism despite the unknowns, as he said on Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday.

There there are some things that are kind of just jumping out a little bit from what I’ve seen so far in training camp and the first two preseason games,” said Johnson. “And I will say this about this Patriots defense, I think at the end of the day Zo, that this defense is going to be a very smart defense. I think it’s going to be a very competitive defense, and I think it’s going to be an attacking defense.”

The Patriots may need to have a strong defense with each of their AFC East foes improving over this past offseason. If nothing else, a strong defense will help New England keep pace in what is quickly becoming a talented division.

