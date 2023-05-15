Former Patriots LB Jamie Collins considering coaching in future plans

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. is thinking of staying on the gridiron, but this time, it would be in a different capacity.

Collins wants to become a football coach.

The former All-Pro defensive player spent seven seasons with New England, playing in 79 games and starting 59 of them. He recorded 330 combined tackles and 35 quarterback hits. He most recently played for the organization in 2022, appearing in three games and recording two tackles.

Collins was drafted by the Patriots with the 52nd overall pick in the second-round of the 2013 NFL draft. He also had stops with the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions over the course of his career.

He spoke on the Locked On Patriots podcast last week and discussed his future plans with Mike D’Abate.

“Hopefully, y’all will see me back out there with a headset on,” Collins said during his recent appearance on the Locked On Patriots Podcast. “Never thought I’d be a coach, man, but being around Bill Belichick [and] Jerod Mayo last year, it seems fit. I’ve learned so much from those guys. I can definitely see myself coaching now.”

Collins was a tremendous player for New England on a linebacker group that featured heavy hitters over the course of the mid-to-late 2010s. A new venture on the sidelines could suit him well, as he looks to continue life on the gridiron.

More Patriots News!

College coach blown away by Malik Cunningham's physical abilities Ex-Patriot Isaiah Wynn staying in AFC East and joining rival team Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty host Boston Medical Center equity event

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire