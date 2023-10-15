Former Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers help Raiders to 10-0 lead

The Patriots once traded Jimmy Garoppolo. They didn't try to re-sign Jakobi Meyers.

Garoppolo and Meyers have the Raiders off to a fast start against their former team.

Las Vegas leads 10-0 after Garoppolo's 12-yard touchdown throw to Meyers with 12:22 remaining until halftime.

The Raiders settled for a red zone field goal after stalling at the New England 6 on their first drive with Daniel Carlson connecting from 25 yards. They reached the New England 18 on their second drive before Davante Adams was blown up by Jabrill Peppers on a legal hit, and the ball popped into the air and was picked by Jahlani Tavai.

The Patriots were outgained 125 yards to minus-2 in the first quarter.