Former Patriots great Rob Ninkovich reportedly out at ESPN

Former New England Patriots defensive great Rob Ninkovich is reportedly out at ESPN, according to Front Office Sports.

The two-time Super Bowl champion’s contract was set to expire this summer, and it was reported that ESPN would not be renewing it.

Ninkovich made a seamless transition into media after stepping away from football. He has appeared on a multitude of ESPN shows to break down NFL stories and match-ups.

With that experience, he should be able to take what he’s learned at ESPN and find success elsewhere, assuming he plans on continuing in his media journey. You would be hard-pressed to find someone more knowledegable than an All-Dynasty Team member for the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

When one door closes, another is sure to open for Ninkovich.

