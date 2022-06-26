Former Patriots front office member compares Tua Tagovailoa’s arm to Tom Brady

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been under constant criticism from fans and media members alike in his two seasons in the NFL. Now, heading into his third year with the Miami Dolphins, expectations are high.

One of the constant knocks on Tagovailoa is that he doesn’t have arm strength comparable to Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. Some argue this will be an issue as the team acquired one of the fastest receivers n the game, Tyreek Hill.

Former New England Patriots director of player personnel Scott Pioli believes his arm strength is not and will not be a problem, comparing it to the likes of Tom Brady.

“Tua’s arm strength will be just fine,” Pioli said in a conversation with the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. “First five years of Tom Brady’s career, critics said over and over that he can’t throw the deep ball. It’s all dink and dunk. Brady was deadly accurate. He was being told to make high percentage throws because that’s what he could do best at that time. As he got older, he got stronger.”

Only time will tell how Tagovailoa performs in 2022, but the narrative regarding the young quarterback has slowly shifted as the regular season approaches.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa and other former Alabama players in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!