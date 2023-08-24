Former Patriots first-round pick WR N’Keal Harry released by Vikings

Former New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The Vikings confirmed the news on the official team Twitter account.

Harry was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The wide receiver struggled in New England, recording 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. Injuries and inconsistency plagued Harry throughout his career with the Patriots.

He went to the Chicago Bears in 2022 and recorded seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Harry will now have to find his footing somewhere else, as he looks to become the player that recorded 2,889 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons at Arizona State.

It remains to be seen where he will end up.

However, at only age 25, Harry is hitting the prime of his career. There could be an opportunity for him to break out with another team.

