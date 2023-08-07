Former Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry signs with NFC team

Former New England Patriots first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry has a new home. Per the transaction wire, the 25-year-old wide receiver has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harry spent the previous year playing with the Chicago Bears after being traded by the Patriots in July 2022.

An injury-plagued run in New England, coupled with an inability to make an impact on the football field, led to disappointment all around. There was hope that a change in scenery might do Harry some good, but it was the same song and dance in Chicago.

He was hampered with an ankle injury before the start of the season and struggled to make an impact when he returned. The No. 32 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft appeared in only seven games and finished the year with seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm in Minnesota.

