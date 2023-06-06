Former Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry works out for NFC team

After releasing wide receiver Antonio Callaway, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly had two former New England Patriots wideouts in for a visit on Monday.

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, former Patriots first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry and Lynn Bowden both came in for a workout.

Harry played his first three years in the NFL with the Patriots before he was traded to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round draft pick. The former two-time First-team All-Pac-12 receiver never lived up to expectations in New England. There was hope that a change of scenery would make a difference, but Harry missed over half of the season with an ankle injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the third time will be the charm if he lands elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Bowden, a former third-round draft pick, has bounced around on three different teams with only 11 game appearances and four starts to show for it.

The Cowboys have released WR Antonio Callaway, who was arrested over the weekend, and signed WR Tyron Johnson, who worked out for club Monday. Team also worked out WR N'Keal Harry, WR Lynn Bowden, QB Jacob Eason, QB Bryce Perkins, CB Jordan Miller, CB Thakarius Keyes. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 5, 2023

Keep in mind, the Patriots travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 4 on their 2023 regular season schedule. So Harry and Bowden wouldn’t have to wait long to face their former teammates, if they actually end up signing with the Cowboys.

Advertisement

More Patriots News!

Contract incentives for Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed Matt Judon stirs Patriots' pot in IG exchange with DeAndre Hopkins Patriots reportedly brought in XFL linebacker for workout

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire