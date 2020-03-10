Former Patriots defensive lineman Ty Warren joins Lions coaching staff

The Detroit Lions continue to add former New England Patriots to their organization at all levels. According to Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press, the Lions are hiring Ty Warren as a full-time assistant ahead of the 2020 season.

Warren, a defensive lineman, played eight seasons for the Patriots. The former first-round pick of the team back in the 2003 NFL Draft played collegiately at Texas A&M and quickly became a key part of the Patriots defensive line rotation.

Warren helped the Patriots to win Super Bowls in each of his first two seasons with the squad. He made the team's defensive line a big strength playing alongside Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork for a good chunk of his career. He logged 376 tackles and 20.5 sacks during his eight seasons in New England.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Last season, Warren served as a volunteer assistant for the Lions. But now, former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach, Matt Patricia, apparently wants him around as a full-time assistant.

Warren could prove to be a valuable asset for the Lions defensive line. They need all the help they can get particularly at defensive tackle, as they are potentially set to lose their top three players at the position. Detroit released Damon "Snacks" Harrison this offseason while A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels are set to be free agents.

It's notable that Warren isn't the only former Patriot on Patricia's coaching staff. Defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie both played for the Patriots while Patricia was there. And Lions general manager Bob Quinn also spent 15 years with New England before joining the Lions front office.

Story continues

Obviously, the Lions are trying to take a page out of the Patriots playbook as they look to build their team into a contender. But time may be running short for Patricia. He's entering the season with a 9-22-1 record as a head coach so if the Lions struggle again, he could find himself on the hot seat.

It will be interesting to see how Warren and the other former Patriots on the Lions can impact the team. At the very least, adding Warren to the mix seems like a solid move by Detroit.

Former Patriots defensive lineman Ty Warren joins Lions coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston