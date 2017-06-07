Former Patriots defensive end has a great story about being asked if he watched the Super Bowl 4 months after helping the Patriots win the game

Former New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long had an awkward encounter about his role in the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Long, who was let go by the Patriots this offseason and joined the Philadelphia Eagles, said on the "Ryen Russillo Show" on Wednesday that he overheard a waitress say she was from Boston while watching the Cavaliers and Celtics play in the Eastern Conference Finals at a bar.

Long said he decided to speak up and say the series was over, to which the waitress said it's not over because the Celtics could get hot.

Long disagreed, saying it's over, to which the waitress replied, "Did you see the Super Bowl?"

Long, of course, not only was with the Patriots as they overcame a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons, he helped make a key play in the fourth quarter, drawing a holding penalty on the Falcons.

Long said he couldn't bring himself to let the waitress know her mistake.

Here's the clip, via Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina.

